OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

OMF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 1,655,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,802. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,641,000 after buying an additional 367,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 277,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

