OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.56. 39,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,841. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.
In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380 over the last ninety days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
