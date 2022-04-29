OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.56. 39,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,841. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

