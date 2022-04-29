Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OPT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. Opthea has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

