Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,003. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
