Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,003. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

