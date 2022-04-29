Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,587 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 93,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.