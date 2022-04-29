Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,562. The company has a market capitalization of $921.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

