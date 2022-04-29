Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,562. The company has a market capitalization of $921.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $47.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.