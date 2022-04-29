Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 58,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.