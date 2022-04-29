Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Shares Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,568,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OHPA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.