Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 38,976 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

