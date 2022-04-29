Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $104.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,789. Oshkosh has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

