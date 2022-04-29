OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-6.02 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $79.10. 125,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,594. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.