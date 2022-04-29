OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-6.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.160-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

OSIS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.88. 88,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

