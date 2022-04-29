Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Österreichische Post from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6937 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Österreichische Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

