Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Österreichische Post from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.
Österreichische Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)
Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Österreichische Post (OSTIY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.