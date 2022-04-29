Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 37,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,142. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 281,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

