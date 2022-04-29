Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 23,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.