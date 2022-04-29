Oxbull.tech (OXB) Reaches Market Cap of $5.29 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $106,524.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07259388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxbull.tech directly using US dollars.

