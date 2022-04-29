OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZMLF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.