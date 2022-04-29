Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.82. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 11,383 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)
