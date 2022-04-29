Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPBI. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $32.95 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

