Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) EVP Charles J. Carter Sells 7,347 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.58. 28,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,986. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.63.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

