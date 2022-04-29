Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.63.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $162.51. 4,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

