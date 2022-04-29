Pamp Network Reaches One Day Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (PAMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

