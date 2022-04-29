Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Up 240.0% in April

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 520,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:PRBM remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,252. Parabellum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.