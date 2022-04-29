Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646,634 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.30% of Paramount Group worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,488,792 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,285,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 640,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.11. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

