Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,155 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $225.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,634. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

