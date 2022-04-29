Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.13. 8,752,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

