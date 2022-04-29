Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,144. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

