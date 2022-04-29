Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $15.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

