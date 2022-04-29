Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 673,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

