Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,830,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510,988. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

