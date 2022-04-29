Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $7.02 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 4,106,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

