Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.19. 2,205,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,355. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

