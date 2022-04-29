Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,326,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

