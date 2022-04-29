Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $35.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.