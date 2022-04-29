Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Paychex reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.40. 1,469,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

