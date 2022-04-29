PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 41.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 512,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

