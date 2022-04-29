PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. PayPal updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

PYPL traded up $9.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,816,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

