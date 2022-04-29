PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr to $6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion.PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 741,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

