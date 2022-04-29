PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. PayPal updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. 42,816,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.