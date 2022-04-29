PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 270,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 57.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 94.0% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.5% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 140,360 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 167,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 92,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

