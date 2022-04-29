PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $91.22. 256,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.