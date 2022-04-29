PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at DA Davidson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. PayPal has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 222,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

