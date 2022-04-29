PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. 1,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.04.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

