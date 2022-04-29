Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.630 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.56-$0.63 EPS.

Shares of PEB opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

