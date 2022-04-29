Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Trading 6.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $76.28. 8,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

