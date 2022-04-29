PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Cap of $94,475.64

PegNet (PEG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $94,475.64 and $2,050.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.92 or 0.07202612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

