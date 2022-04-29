Pendle Hits Market Cap of $17.84 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $792,710.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

