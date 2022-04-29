Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. 11,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,919,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

