Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.60

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 75797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

