PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.50. 5,233,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

